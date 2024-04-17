April 17, 2024

Dubai reels from floods chaos after record rains

Residents push a waterlogged car along a flooded street in the desert city of Dubai after torrential rains paralyzed the Gulf financial and leisure hub.

Dubai's giant highways were clogged by flooding and airport passengers were urged to stay away on Wednesday as the glitzy financial center reeled from record rains.

Huge tailbacks snaked along six-lane expressways after up to 254 millimeters of rain—about two years' worth—fell on the desert United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

At least one person was killed after a 70-year-old man was swept away in his car in Ras Al-Khaimah, one of the country's seven emirates, police said.

Passengers were warned not to come to Dubai airport, the world's busiest by international traffic, "unless absolutely necessary", an official said.

"Flights continue to be delayed and diverted... We are working hard to recover as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions," a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

Dubai's flagship Emirates airline cancelled all check-ins on Wednesday as staff and struggled to arrive and leave, with access roads flooded and some metro services suspended.

At the airport, long taxi queues formed and delayed passengers milled around. Scores of were also delayed, cancelled and diverted during Tuesday's torrential rain.

The storms hit the UAE and Bahrain overnight Monday and on Tuesday after lashing Oman, where 18 people were killed, including several children.

Passengers were warned not to come to Dubai airport, the world's busiest by international traffic, "unless absolutely necessary"

Climatologist Friederike Otto, a specialist in assessing the role of climate change on , told AFP it was "high likely" that had worsened the storms.

Official media said it was the highest rainfall since records began in 1949, before the formation of the UAE in 1971.

