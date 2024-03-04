This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Trends in nighttime fires in south/southeast Asian countries revealed by satellite
Krishna Vadrevu (ST11) served as the primary author, with Aditya Eaturu (UAH) as co-author, for the paper titled "Trends in Nighttime Fires in South/Southeast Asian Countries," published in the journal Atmosphere.
The research focuses on nighttime vegetation fire trends using VIIRS I-band (375 m) data from 2012 to the present, encompassing different years and affected vegetation types. Additionally, the study includes a comparative assessment of nighttime fire detections from VIIRS I-band (375 m) data with Sentinel-3A SLSTR.
The paper explores possible reasons for variations in nighttime fire detections between the two satellites and discusses their implications. Furthermore, the study highlights countries where nighttime fires pose a significant and increasing problem. Overall, the paper provides valuable insights into nighttime fires and trends, offering useful information for fire prevention, mitigation, and management in the Asian region.
More information: Krishna Vadrevu et al, Trends in Nighttime Fires in South/Southeast Asian Countries, Atmosphere (2024). DOI: 10.3390/atmos15010085
Provided by NASA