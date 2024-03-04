Trends in nighttime fires in south/southeast Asian countries revealed by satellite

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

(a) VIIRS nighttime fires in South Asia in 2022 at 30 min gridded intervals. (b) VIIRS nighttime sums of fire radiative power (FRP in MW) in South Asia in 2022 at 30 min gridded intervals. Credit: Atmosphere (2024). DOI: 10.3390/atmos15010085

Krishna Vadrevu (ST11) served as the primary author, with Aditya Eaturu (UAH) as co-author, for the paper titled "Trends in Nighttime Fires in South/Southeast Asian Countries," published in the journal Atmosphere.

The research focuses on nighttime vegetation fire trends using VIIRS I-band (375 m) data from 2012 to the present, encompassing different years and affected vegetation types. Additionally, the study includes a comparative assessment of nighttime fire detections from VIIRS I-band (375 m) data with Sentinel-3A SLSTR.

The paper explores possible reasons for variations in nighttime fire detections between the two satellites and discusses their implications. Furthermore, the study highlights countries where nighttime fires pose a significant and increasing problem. Overall, the paper provides valuable insights into nighttime fires and trends, offering useful information for fire prevention, mitigation, and management in the Asian region.

More information: Krishna Vadrevu et al, Trends in Nighttime Fires in South/Southeast Asian Countries, Atmosphere (2024). DOI: 10.3390/atmos15010085

Provided by NASA