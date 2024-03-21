March 21, 2024

Military evacuates more than 100 Australians as flood looms

An Australian Defence photo shows residents of a a remote northern town being evacuated following Tropical Cyclone Megan.

More than 100 Australians were evacuated from a remote northern Australian town Thursday, as severe flooding from ex-tropical cyclone Megan was expected to hit.

More than 100 residents of the small town of Borroloola were airlifted by the Australian Defense Force to Darwin, more than 970 kilometers (600 miles) away.

The evacuation comes after 700 residents were left stranded as the cyclone passed through on Tuesday.

The caused minimal immediate damage, but nearby McArthur River was set to peak at 18 meters (60 feet), three meters above its 2001 record, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"After a midnight landing into Darwin with the ADF, over 100 Borroloola residents are safe and away from floods," said Northern Territory Senator Malarndirri McCarthy.

"More planes are due in Borroloola today depending on weather and ," she added.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said while several homes will be flooded, there are areas of the community where residents who were not evacuated can safely take shelter.

