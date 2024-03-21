March 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Interior green wall plants treated with antigibberellin plant growth regulators show controlled stem growth

by American Society for Horticultural Science

Interior green wall plants treated to control stem growth
Green wall experimental design used for Expt. 1. The six blocks of treatments with the three spiderwort selections of zebra plant, ‘Burgundy’ zebra plant, and inch plant are denoted with red squares, placement of light/temperature sensors (one per block) are shown with magenta circles, sentinel pots used to determine need for irrigation are shown with blue triangles (eight dispersed throughout the green wall), and average light levels (µmol·m−2·s−1) per block are reported in white boxes. Average light levels were determined by averaging the light reading at each pot location in each block. Credit: American Society for Horticultural Science

As more businesses recognize the many benefits of having plants in the workplace, interior green walls, also known as living walls, have gained popularity in recent years for their aesthetic appeal and environmental benefits. However, managing plant growth within these structures presents unique challenges, particularly regarding stem elongation, which can impact the overall appearance and health of the green wall.

In most cases, professional interiorscaping firms are hired to maintain these systems. Most green walls cover a large area, making maintenance a significant expense. Plants in interior environments tend to develop unattractive growth with elongated internodes in response to low , as well as low-quality light, leading to a less aesthetically pleasing plant display.

To maintain a green wall appearance, an interiorscaper must trim specific plants or replace them altogether. This frequent labor activity by the interiorscaping firm increases maintenance costs that must be passed on to clients.

A recent Kansas State University study has focused on the application of antigibberellin regulators (PGRs to) potted zebra plants and inch plants, two common household plants in the spiderwort genus, used in interior green walls. The results demonstrated that treatment with antigibberellin PGRs effectively slowed stem elongation in both species, leading to more compact and easier-to-maintain growth patterns.

Spiderwort (Tradescantia sp.) plants are commonly used in interior plantscaping, including zebra plant, purple heart (Tradescantia pallida "Purple Heart'), and oyster plant (Tradescantia spathacea). Spiderworts can tolerate light levels as low as 30 to 50 µmol·m−2·s−1, but more light is preferred. Plants need to be maintained at a temperature between 65 and 80 °F and be allowed to dry down between watering events. To maintain an attractive plant, vining species must be pinched regularly.

Antigibberellin application slowed growth in internode length of spiderwort selections during the first month after installation in a green wall. Antigibberellins were more effective in zebra plants at reducing overall stem growth rate and less so on inch plants. Paclobutrazol, applied both as a foliar spray and drench, resulted in similar reduction in stem elongation. The authors recommend a pre-installation foliar spray of 80 ppm or 4 ppm drench for controlling stem growth across spiderwort selections

The results of this research indicate that administering antigibberellin plant growth regulators (PGRs) to plants prior to their placement in green walls effectively retards stem elongation. This method aids in preserving the visual appeal of green walls, while simultaneously promoting the health and durability of the plants, potentially leading to decreased maintenance expenses.

More information: Lane W. Wiens et al, Treatment of Potted Zebra Plant and Inch Plant with Antigibberellin Plant Growth Regulators Slows Stem Elongation in an Interior Green Wall, HortTechnology (2023). DOI: 10.21273/HORTTECH05178-22

Journal information: HortTechnology

Provided by American Society for Horticultural Science

Citation: Interior green wall plants treated with antigibberellin plant growth regulators show controlled stem growth (2024, March 21) retrieved 21 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-interior-green-wall-antigibberellin-growth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study explores mixtures of plant species that help green walls clean up the air
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

Electrical potential difference and charge separation

Mar 14, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Mar 11, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)