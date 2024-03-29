March 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: Hubble finds a field of stars

by Claire Andreoli, NASA

Hubble finds a field of stars
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a globular cluster called NGC 1651. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, L. Girardi, F. Niederhofer

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a globular cluster called NGC 1651. Like another recent globular cluster image, NGC 1651 is about 162,000 light-years away in the largest and brightest of the Milky Way's satellite galaxies, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC).

One notable feature of this image is that the roughly 120-light-year diameter globular cluster nearly fills the entire frame. In contrast, other Hubble images feature entire galaxies—which can be tens or hundreds of millions of light-years in diameter—that also more or less fill the whole image.

A common misconception is that Hubble and other large telescopes observe wildly differently sized celestial objects by zooming in on them, as one would with a specialized camera here on Earth. While small telescopes might have the option to zoom in and out to a certain extent, large telescopes do not. Each telescope's instrument has a fixed 'field of view' (the size of the region of sky that it can observe in a single observation).

For example, the ultraviolet/visible light channel of Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), the channel and instrument that collected the data used in this image, has a field of view roughly one-twelfth the diameter of the moon as seen from Earth. When WFC3 makes an observation, its field of view is the size of the region of the sky that it can observe.

The reason that Hubble can observe objects of such wildly different sizes is two-fold. First, the distance to an object will determine how big it appears from Earth, so entire that are relatively far away might take up the same amount of space in the sky as a globular cluster like NGC 1651, which is relatively close by.

In fact, there's a distant spiral galaxy lurking in this image, directly left of the cluster—though undoubtedly much larger than this star cluster, it appears small enough here to blend in with foreground stars! Secondly, image processors can stitch together multiple images spanning different parts of the sky into a mosaic to create a single image of objects that are too big for Hubble's field of view.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Hubble finds a field of stars (2024, March 29) retrieved 29 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-hubble-field-stars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Hubble spots the Spider Galaxy
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

3 hours ago

Where are the black holes?

Mar 28, 2024

Terminology for motion in the solar system, ecliptic maybe?

Mar 28, 2024

Atmospheric escape parametre statistics

Mar 27, 2024

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

Mar 25, 2024

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

Mar 25, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)