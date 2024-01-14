January 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts again, leading to evacuations but no reported casualties

by Givo Alputra

Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts again, leading to evacuations but no reported casualties
A disaster management agency official washes a car covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Marapi in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Dozens of people living on the slopes of Mount Marapi have been evacuated from their homes after Indonesian authorities raised the alert level of of the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) volcano to the second highest as it continues to erupt. Credit: AP Photo/Givo Alputra

Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupted again on Sunday, spewing smoke and ash high into the air, but no casualties were reported.

The Marapi Volcano Observation Post in West Sumatra province recorded an with an ash column about 1,300 meters (4,265 ) high from its peak, followed by ash rain. Sprays of ash from the eruption were seen blanketing roads and vehicles in nearby villages.

At least 100 residents have been evacuated since Friday after Indonesian authorities raised the alert level of the volcano from Level 2 to Level 3, or the second-highest level, on Wednesday.

Marapi is known for sudden eruptions that are difficult to predict because they are not caused by a deep movement of magma, which sets off tremors that register on seismic monitors.

Its eruption in early December shot thick columns of ash as high as 3 kilometers (more than 9,800 feet) that killed 24 climbers and injured several others who were caught by a surprise weekend eruption.

  • Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts again, leading to evacuations but no reported casualties
    Mount Marapi spews volcanic material from its crater during an eruption in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Dozens of people living on the slopes of Mount Marapi have been evacuated from their homes after Indonesian authorities raised the alert level of of the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) volcano to the second highest as it continues to erupt. Credit: AP Photo/Givo Alputra
  • Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts again, leading to evacuations but no reported casualties
    Mount Marapi spews volcanic material from its crater during an eruption in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Dozens of people living on the slopes of Mount Marapi have been evacuated from their homes after Indonesian authorities raised the alert level of of the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) volcano to the second highest as it continues to erupt. Credit: AP Photo/Givo Alputra

About 1,400 people live on Marapi's slopes in Rubai and Gobah Cumantiang, the nearest villages about 5 to 6 kilometers (3.1 to 3.7 miles) from the peak.

Marapi has been active since an eruption in January last year that caused no casualties. It is among more than 120 in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and encircling the Pacific Basin.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts again, leading to evacuations but no reported casualties (2024, January 14) retrieved 14 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-indonesia-mount-marapi-erupts-evacuations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Indonesia's Marapi volcano erupts for the second day, halting search for 12 missing climbers
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What happens to the IR radiation that the Greenhouse gases don't absorb?

1 hour ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

3 hours ago

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jan 10, 2024

M7.5 Earthquake, near Anamizu, W Japan

Jan 5, 2024

Rare earth mineral deposit, Brook Mine, near Sheridan, WY

Jan 2, 2024

Excellent Mars Perseverance video

Jan 1, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)