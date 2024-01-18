January 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Crippled spaceship set for fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere

Astrobotic posted on social media a photograph taken by its spaceship on its final day, revealing the Earth's crescent as the Peregrine lander positioned itself between the Sun and our planet
Astrobotic posted on social media a photograph taken by its spaceship on its final day, revealing the Earth's crescent as the Peregrine lander positioned itself between the Sun and our planet.

A crippled American spaceship is set to burn up in the atmosphere over a remote region of the South Pacific on Thursday, bringing a fiery end to its failed mission to land on the moon.

Astrobotic's Peregrine lander was launched on January 8 under an experimental new partnership between NASA and intended to reduce costs for American taxpayers and seed a lunar economy.

But it experienced an explosion shortly after separating from its rocket and has been leaking fuel ever since—making it impossible to reach its destination.

"Astrobotic has positioned the Peregrine spacecraft for a safe, controlled reentry to Earth over a remote area of the South Pacific," the Pittsburgh-based company said in an update Wednesday night, providing coordinates a few hundred miles (kilometers) south of Fiji, though there is a wide margin of error.

Reentry is expected to occur around 2100 GMT, mid-morning on Friday in the local time zone.

Astrobotic added it intentionally executed a series of small engine burns to position the boxy, golf cart-sized robot over and thus "minimize the risk of debris reaching land."

Peregrine remained stable and responsive as of Thursday and the company said it was in touch with relevant governments to keep them updated on the craft's planned trajectory.

Astrobotic also tweeted a photograph taken by the spaceship on its final day, revealing the Earth's crescent as Peregrine positioned itself between the sun and our planet.

Peregrine operated for over 10 days in space, exciting even after it became clear Astrobotic would not succeed in its goal to be the first company to achieve a controlled touchdown on the moon—and the first American soft landing since the Apollo era.

NASA had paid the company more than $100 million under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program to ship its science instruments to the moon, as it prepares to send American astronauts back to the barren world later this decade.

Astrobotic also carried more colorful cargo on behalf of private clients, such as the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Though it hasn't worked out this time, NASA officials have made clear their strategy of "more shots on goal" means more chances to score. The next attempt under CLPS, by Houston-based Intuitive Machines, launches in February.

The Japanese agency's "Moon Sniper," which launched in September, will be the next spaceship to attempt a soft lunar touchdown, a notoriously difficult feat, shortly after midnight Japan time on Saturday (1500 GMT on Friday).

If it succeeds, Japan will be the fifth nation to complete the achievement, after the Soviet Union, United States, China and India.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Crippled spaceship set for fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere (2024, January 18) retrieved 18 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-crippled-spaceship-fiery-reentry-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Doomed US lunar lander now headed for Earth: company
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Binary Stars/Teardrop Shapes

2 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

5 hours ago

If nothing can escape a black hole, it follows that Hawking radiation can't exist?

Jan 16, 2024

Would discovery of a galaxy without dark matter disprove MOND?

Jan 16, 2024

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

Jan 16, 2024

Faraday pulsation

Jan 15, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)