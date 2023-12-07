December 7, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

PACE testing and preparation continues for launch in early 2024

by Jason Costa, NASA

Processing PACE continues for launch in early 2024
The PACE spacecraft is inspected and cleaned on a spacecraft dolly in a high bay at Astrotech Space Operation in Titusville, Florida on December 4, 2023. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

Engineers are executing a comprehensive performance test to ensure the PACE spacecraft is ready for launch. NASA's Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission will study what makes Earth so different from every other planet we study: life itself.

PACE will extend and improve upon NASA's 20-plus years of global satellite observations of our living ocean, atmospheric aerosols, and clouds. It will also continue key measurements related to air quality and initiate an advanced set of climate-relevant data records.

Testing and other preparations include charging batteries and power tests on the spacecraft bus and solar arrays. Launch is targeted for early 2024 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 lifting off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Provided by NASA

Citation: PACE testing and preparation continues for launch in early 2024 (2023, December 7) retrieved 7 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-pace-early.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA climate science spacecraft PACE arrives for launch
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is “absolute circular polarization fraction” for a pulsar?

12 hours ago

What does the orbit look like if the planet has more mass and can revolve around sun?

Dec 5, 2023

Amaterasu and GRB221009A

Dec 5, 2023

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Dec 4, 2023

More Experimental Evidence for MOND

Dec 4, 2023

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Dec 1, 2023

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)