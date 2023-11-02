November 2, 2023

Mayotte turns to bottled water in century's worst drought

Bottled water will be delivered to all of Mayotte.

French island group Mayotte will begin distributing bottled water to its 310,000 inhabitants this month as the region faces its worst drought episode this century, the government said Thursday.

The Indian Ocean archipelago, the lowest-income region in France with most people below the , depends on rain for its drinking , but rainfall has been at its lowest since 1997.

France's minister for overseas territories Philippe Vigier told reporters each inhabitant would be entitled to one liter of bottled drinking water per day starting on November 20.

According to the European Food Safety Authority, two liters of water per day are considered an adequate intake for women, and 2.5 liters for men.

The archipelago has been facing severe water restrictions since September, and the government has already been supplying bottled water daily to the 50,000 most vulnerable inhabitants.

Preschools and will be the first to benefit from the additional water deliveries.

Mayotte's daily water needs are estimated at around 43,000 cubic meters, but supply is currently down to 26,000 on average.

This will drop to or below 20,000 cubic meters per day once the remaining reserves in Mayotte's artificial lakes run out.

