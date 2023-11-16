November 16, 2023

European Commission to renew use of controversial herbicide

herbicide
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The European Commission said Thursday it will allow the use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate for 10 years after EU states failed to reach an agreement on its renewal.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used weedkillers in the world but critics point to evidence that says it may cause cancer and constitutes a risk to biodiversity.

The previous European Union authorization expired in December 2022 but was extended by a year pending a scientific study of the herbicide.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in July said it had not found "any critical areas of concern" preventing glyphosate from being reauthorised, sparking a backlash from .

The European Commission subsequently proposed its renewal but it failed to secure a majority in a vote of the 27 EU member states on Thursday.

The EU's executive arm said in a statement that the absence of a required majority meant that it was "obliged" to make a decision before the current authorization expires on December 15.

The commission said that it "will now proceed with the renewal of the approval of for a period of 10 years, subject to certain new conditions and restrictions."

