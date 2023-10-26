Image: Readying a little rover

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

An engineer prepares a small rover for testing in a thermal vacuum chamber on Oct. 24, 2023, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

This rover is part of the agency's Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration (CADRE) technology demonstration that's headed to the moon as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. CADRE is designed to demonstrate that multiple robots can cooperate and explore together autonomously—without direct input from human mission controllers.

