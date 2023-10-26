October 26, 2023

Image: Readying a little rover

by Monika Luabeya, NASA

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

An engineer prepares a small rover for testing in a thermal vacuum chamber on Oct. 24, 2023, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

This rover is part of the agency's Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration (CADRE) that's headed to the moon as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. CADRE is designed to demonstrate that multiple robots can cooperate and explore together autonomously—without direct input from human mission controllers.

