Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact Kansas City's air quality. What do monitors show?

Smoke from wildfires in western Canada has decreased over the Kansas City area, but air quality in the metro remained at unhealthy levels for some people by Friday morning, according to the website AirNow.gov.

The Air Quality Index for Kansas City was at 112, which is in the orange alert level. At that level, the air quality is unhealthy for groups of people who are sensitive to air pollution.

The primary pollutant on Friday morning continued to be particulate matter from the smoke.

People with heart or lung disease, as well as older adults, children and teens, should refrain from strenuous activities so they don't breathe as hard, according to AirNow.gov.

They should also shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors and consider rescheduling their outdoor activities to when the air quality is better.

Air pollution levels are ranked on a scale of 0 to 500 and are broken into six color-coded categories. Air Quality Index values at or below 100 are considered tolerable for almost everyone.

The air quality has improved from a value of 159 on Thursday morning, which was in the red alert level. Skies around the metro, however, are expected to remain hazy on Friday.

