New strategy proposed for defect-free few-layer MXene nanosheets with enhanced physicochemical properties

The preparation steps and the corresponding structure evolution of few-layer M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) MXenes. Credit: Huang Yanan

Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have proposed an optimized synthesis strategy to obtain defect-free low-layer M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) MXene nanosheets. Their results have been published in Advanced Science.

MXene materials have enormous potential for applications such as energy storage, energy conversion, and electromagnetic shielding due to their excellent physical and chemical properties. M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) MXenes have received much attention.

However, obtaining a pure MAX phase precursor, complete etching for multi-layer M 4 C 3 T x MXenes, and strict requirements for intercalation agents and exfoliation operations are all difficulties in the synthesis of these few-layer M 4 C 3 T x MXenes. As a result, only a few investigations have focused on the study of thin M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) MXenes.

In this study, the scientists propose a roadmap for the synthesis of defect-free few-layer M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) nanosheets. It includes high-temperature calcination, HF selective etching, intercalation, and exfoliation. It produces three distinct defect-free few-layer M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) nanosheets.

Extensive characterization confirms their defect-free structure, significant interlayer spacing (ranging from 1.702 to 1.955 nm), diverse functional groups (-OH, -F, -O), and abundant valence states (M5+, M4+, M3+, M2+, M0).

The TEM results of defect-free few-layer V 4 C 3 T x MXene nanosheets. Credit: Huang Yanan

In addition, they fabricated a free-standing film by vacuum filtration of a few-layer M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) MXene ink, which exhibited remarkable physicochemical properties such as high conductivity, high stability, and hydrophilicity.

"Our work provides detailed guidelines for the synthesis of other defect-free few-layer MXene nanosheets," said Huang Yanan, a member of the team, "and serves as a catalyst for the extensive exploration of functional applications of M 4 C 3 T x (M = V, Nb, Ta) MXene nanosheets in the future."

