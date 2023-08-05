German city deploys snowplows after summer storm

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

A snowplow picks up hail on the streets in Reutlingen, southern Germany on August 4, 2023.

A Germany city had to deploy snowplows at the height of northern hemisphere summer after a violent storm dumped huge quantities of hail in the streets.

Authorities in Reutlingen, southwest Germany, said a "localized storm with hail and heavy rain" swept over the city center on Friday afternoon.

Images showed the streets blanketed in white—city officials said the hail was 30 centimeters (12 inches) thick in places—and snowplow were clearing them.

Drainage systems were also blocked by the storm, causing water to pour into underground garages and basements, officials said in a statement.

The Echaz river, which runs through Reutlingen, rose 1.5 meters (five feet) in five minutes and briefly burst its banks but there was no major damage.

About 250 firefighters took part in clean-up operations across the city, in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

