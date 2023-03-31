FDA approves drug for cats with allergic skin disease

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Cats constantly licking and chewing because of a skin condition called feline allergic dermatitis may benefit from a new generic treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA approved Modulis for Cats on March 29, making it the first generic cyclosporine oral solution for cats with skin conditions resulting from this allergic dermatitis.

The immunosuppressant drug tamps down the allergic process that causes cats with this condition to be itchy.

The medication contains the same concentration and dosage of cyclosporine as an approved brand-name drug, Atopica for Cats. That medication was approved in August 2011.

Cats with this condition can be intensely itchy. They may lick, chew and scratch at their skin and hair.

This can cause them to develop other skin issues, including miliary dermatitis, lesions known as eosinophilic plaques and hair loss.

Cats need to be at least 6 months old and weigh 3 pounds to use the medication, which is only available from a veterinarian.

People who administer this to their cat should avoid accidentally ingesting the drug. Don't eat, drink, smoke or use smokeless tobacco while handling it, the FDA advised.

Wash your hands after giving Modulis for Cats to your pet. People with known hypersensitivity to cyclosporine should avoid contact with the product, the FDA warned.

The medication is sponsored by Provetica, LLC, based in Lenexa, Kan. It comes in three sizes.

More information: The American Association of Feline Practitioners has more on feline allergic dermatitis.

