February 10, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Researchers reveal patterns and mechanisms of unhealthy air pollution event in Lanzhou, China

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal patterns and mechanisms of unhealthy air pollution event in Lanzhou, China
Changes in daily average concentrations of gaseous pollutants and particulate matter in Lanzhou from March 14 to 20, 2021. (a) Changes in daily average concentrations of gaseous pollutants; (b) Changes in daily average concentrations of particulate matter. Credit: Zhou Xiyin

As a major industrial base and comprehensive transportation hub in northwest China, Lanzhou is an important node city on the Silk Road Economic Belt. Due to its special industrial structure and typical landform, it has long been an important area for atmospheric environment research and management practice.

A research team led by Prof. Gao Xiaoqing from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) analyzed the relationships among the synoptic circulation, regional transportation pollutants and air pollutants based on data from the Atmospheric Comprehensive Observation Station in an unhealthy event in Lanzhou, China.

Their findings were published in Urban Climate on Jan. 31.

The researchers found that the average value of PM2.5/PM10 was less than 30%, indicating that this event was caused by PM10. The maximum daily average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 were 3,646 μg/m3 and 668 μg/m3, respectively, which was the highest value recorded since they started monitoring (Jan. 1, 2013).

The study showed that the large-scale high-pressure ridge lasted for a long time, and the at the was low; the ground surface was prone to long-term calm winds, which reduced the transportation, dilution and diffusion of pollutants.

In addition, there were two areas that contributed more to the concentration of atmospheric particulates during the event. One of them that contributed more to the daily average concentration of PM2.5 was the Hexi Corridor, and one that contributed more to the daily average concentration of PM10 was southeastern Lanzhou.

More information: Xiyin Zhou et al, The pattern and mechanism of an unhealthy air pollution event in Lanzhou, China, Urban Climate (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2023.101409

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers reveal patterns and mechanisms of unhealthy air pollution event in Lanzhou, China (2023, February 10) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-02-reveal-patterns-mechanisms-unhealthy-air.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Air pollution is associated with heart attacks in non-smokers
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)