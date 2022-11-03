November 3, 2022

Video: Why does climate change matter? We asked a NASA scientist

by NASA

climate change
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Why does climate change matter? Because it's happening and we're already feeling its effects around the world. But there's hope.

NASA Chief Scientist and Senior Climate Advisor Dr. Kate Calvin explains how NASA collects data and develops tools that can help us better understand and prepare for :

Producer: Jessica Wilde. Editor: Scott Bednar. Credit: NASA

Provided by NASA

