November 1, 2022

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

Three near-Earth asteroids -- one potentially hazardous -- were found using a high-tech instrument at the Cerro Tololo Inter-Ame
Three near-Earth asteroids -- one potentially hazardous -- were found using a high-tech instrument at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

An international team of astronomers on Monday announced the discovery of a large asteroid whose orbit crosses that of Earth, creating a small chance far in the future of a catastrophic collision.

The 1.5 kilometer- (0.9 mile-) wide asteroid, named 2022 AP7, was discovered in area notoriously difficult to spot objects due to the glare from the Sun.

It was found along with two other near-Earth asteroids using a high-tech instrument on the Victor M. Blanco telescope in Chile that was originally developed to study .

"2022 AP7 crosses Earth's orbit, which makes it a potentially hazardous asteroid, but it currently does not now or anytime in the future have a trajectory that will have it collide with the Earth," said lead author of the findings, astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science.

The comes from the fact that like any orbiting object, its trajectory will be slowly modified due to myriad gravitational forces, notably by planets. Forecasts are therefore difficult on the very long term.

The newly-discovered asteroid is "the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years," said NOIRLab, a US-funded research group that operates multiple observatories.

2022 AP7 takes five years to circle the Sun under its current , which at its closest point to Earth remain several million kilometers away.

The risk is therefore very small, but in case of a collision, an asteroid of that size "would have a devastating impact on life as we know it," said Sheppard. He explained that dust launched into the air would have a major cooling effect, provoking an " like hasn't been seen on Earth in millions of years."

His team's results were published in the scientific journal The Astronomical Journal. The two other asteroids pose no risk to Earth, but one is the closest asteroid to the Sun ever found.

Some 30,000 asteroids of all sizes—including more than 850 larger than a kilometer wide—have been catalogued in the vicinity of the Earth, earning them the label "Near Earth Objects" (NEOs). None of them threaten Earth for the next 100 years.

According to Sheppard, there are "likely 20 to 50 large NEOs left to find," but most are on orbits that put them in the Sun's glare.

In preparation for a future discovery of a more threatening object, NASA conducted a test mission in late September in which it collided a spacecraft with an asteroid, proving that it was possible to change its trajectory.

Journal information: Astronomical Journal

© 2022 AFP

Citation: New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered (2022, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-potentially-hazardous-asteroid.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid detected in last eight years
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can you detect the Earth's Rotation Using a Hockey Puck on Ice?

18 hours ago

Color of a mirror on the Earth

Oct 30, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 28, 2022

Thinking about a calendar epoch based on the field of physics

Oct 28, 2022

Are there inherent limits to Interferometer size?

Oct 24, 2022

Does the theory of information have anything to offer for physics?

Oct 18, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)