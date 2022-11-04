November 4, 2022

Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants

Victims: Elephants and other big herbivores are suffering in Kenya's historic drought
Victims: Elephants and other big herbivores are suffering in Kenya's historic drought.

More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya's worst drought in four decades, the country's tourism minister said on Friday.

The has affected nearly half of Kenya's regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people.

"The drought has caused mortality of wildlife, mostly herbivore species," Tourism Minister Peninah Malonza told a press conference in Nairobi on Friday, adding that 14 species had been identified as badly hit.

"The mortalities have arisen because of depletion of food resources as well as ."

Between February and October, officials recorded the death of 205 , 512 gnus, 381 zebras, 12 giraffes and 51 buffalo, she said.

"Elephants in (the) Amboseli and Laikipia-Samburu regions are worst affected by the drought, as the ecosystems (there) have recorded more than 70 elephant deaths," Malonza said.

The authorities are dropping off hay for the animals, she said.

Last year the country had 36,000 elephants, according to tourism ministry estimates.

Four consecutive rainy seasons have failed in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia and millions across the Horn of Africa have been driven into extreme hunger. More than 1.5 million cattle have died in Kenya alone.

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants (2022, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-kenya-drought-elephants.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Moving Fly Eyes

11 hours ago

Elbow Flexion Joint Reaction Force

11 hours ago

Theoretical substantiation of the handicap principle

14 hours ago

Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake

17 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

19 hours ago

Understanding SARS-Cov-2, Effects of Covid-19 and the Future

Nov 03, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)