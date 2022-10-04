New online portal aims to improve parks and green spaces around the world

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The Parks & Green Space Research Portal promotes collaboration and shared research between academics and parks professionals worldwide.

The portal—a collaboration between the Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Leeds, the Green Flag Award scheme and environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy—enables users to exchange expertise and drive forward change on topics ranging from climate change, safety and biodiversity to history and culture, finance, and health and well-being.

Dr. Nicola Dempsey, senior lecturer in landscape planning and management in the Department of Landscape Architecture says that "research going on in universities doesn't always get seen and shared as well as it could. The Portal is a great opportunity for academics to get our research out there and for us to connect with the professionals in the parks world."

As well as hosting summaries of latest research, the portal helps users promote relevant events, highlight projects and offers a global directory.

Dr. Anna Barker, associate professor in criminal justice and criminology at Leeds' School of Law, leads the project.

She says that "in the UK and abroad, public parks are much-loved and treasured communal areas, and have been particularly important during the pandemic."

"The benefits of green spaces are numerous, and range from promoting health and well-being among users to being a vital resource for communities while providing wide-ranging environmental benefits."

"The aim of the Parks & Green Space Portal is to bring together global expertise, share ideas and research, and provide evidence and support for policymakers."

The Portal, which is endorsed by World Urban Parks, is managed by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Sheffield and Leeds universities.

Credit: University of Sheffield

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, says that "the ability of our parks and green spaces to adapt to the changing climate is dependent on the knowledge and skills of those charged with managing them."

"Our new Portal will provide a space where people can share and learn as we navigate the challenges resulting from global warming, as well as other issues that are common to parks around the world."

"It is a great addition to the resource and knowledge sharing initiatives we have developed during our tenure of the Green Flag Award program."

"Sitting alongside our existing Resources Hub, it will champion the impact that academic evidence-based research can have, to boost the value and recognition of parks and the people who care for them on the ground."

The Parks & Green Space Research Portal provides a free and accessible platform to connect researchers, policymakers and green space managers in the UK and internationally.

It aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and foster collaboration to inform the best practice management of parks and green spaces for the benefit of communities and the environment.

Luis Romahn, CEO of World Urban Parks says that "access to information in a globalized world is critical to advancing the parks agenda."

"World Urban Parks celebrates this fantastic initiative that will provide access to cutting edge research that is both valuable and free, for parks professionals all around the globe."

