October 4, 2022

Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast before weakening

Boats were brought ashore ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Orlene on Mexico's Pacific coast
Boats were brought ashore ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Orlene on Mexico's Pacific coast.

Hurricane Orlene brought strong winds and heavy rains to Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast on Monday but rapidly weakened as it moved inland, forecasters said.

Orlene came ashore as a Category One —the lowest on a scale of five—packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It quickly lost its hurricane strength as it churned over land and was downgraded to a tropical depression hours later, but still posed a risk of flash flooding and landslides, the NHC said.

Boats had been brought ashore in the beachside city of Mazatlan in Sinaloa state ahead of Orlene's arrival.

Businesses boarded up windows and laid down sandbags in case of flooding.

Orlene had strengthened to a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Sunday in the Pacific, prompting warnings for inhabitants of at-risk areas to take refuge in temporary shelters, but lost strength as it approached the coast.

Maximum sustained winds dropped to near 35 miles (55 kilometers) per hour, and Orlene was expected to dissipate by Monday night, according to the NHC.

Tropical cyclones hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

In October 1997, Hurricane Paulina hit Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 4 storm, leaving more than 200 dead.

Explore further

Hurricane Orlene lashes Mexico's Pacific coast

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast before weakening (2022, October 4) retrieved 4 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-hurricane-orlene-mexico-pacific-coast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)