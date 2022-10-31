October 31, 2022

Ardern in a flap as wren rocks N. Zealand's bird beauty contest

The flightless kakapo -- a twice previous winner -- was barred from this year's bird of the year competition in New Zealand
The flightless kakapo -- a twice previous winner -- was barred from this year's bird of the year competition in New Zealand.

A tiny mountain-dwelling wren was the surprise winner Monday of New Zealand's controversial bird of the year competition, which even had Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a flap.

The piwauwau rock wren punched above its 20-gram weight, flying under the radar to win the annual contest ahead of popular fellow native contenders, the little penguin and the kea.

Fans of the set up a Facebook page to help the outsider soar up the final rankings when the fortnight-long poll closed Monday.

"It's not the size, it's the underbird you vote for that counts," wrote one supporter.

The annual ruffled voters' feathers in years past after a native bat was allowed to enter, then won, the 2021 title.

There was also outcry this year after the flightless kakapo—a twice previous winner dubbed the world's fattest parrot—was barred from running to give others a chance.

The annual avian beauty contest run by environmental group Forest and Bird is popular with New Zealanders, including the country's top politicians.

The ever-popular kakapo (pictured with former prime minister Helen Clark) was barred from this year's competition to give other
The ever-popular kakapo (pictured with former prime minister Helen Clark) was barred from this year's competition to give other birds a chance.

The leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon, took to Twitter —where else?—over the weekend to endorse the wrybill, a river bird with a distinctive bent beak.

On Monday, New Zealand's was momentarily ruffled live on air when asked if she had voted for her favourite bird.

"No I haven't yet—you can't just chuck a controversial question at me without a warning!," Ardern said with a smile.

New Zealand's leader revealed she will "always and forever" be loyal to the black petrel, which only breeds on the North Island but can fly as far as Ecuador, and she hopes the 2023 competition "will be its year".

Explore further

New Zealand PM expects closed borders for much of 2021

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Ardern in a flap as wren rocks N. Zealand's bird beauty contest (2022, October 31) retrieved 31 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-ardern-wren-zealand-bird-beauty.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

Oct 30, 2022

The impact of the sympathetic nervous system on blood vessels

Oct 27, 2022

RSV resurgence out of season

Oct 26, 2022

Chornobyl Dark coloured tree frogs

Oct 24, 2022

Physics of Blood Pressure and Blood Energy

Oct 23, 2022

Covid-19 Infecting Animals

Oct 22, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)