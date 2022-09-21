September 21, 2022

Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway

Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
This photo released by Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania, shows whales stranded on Ocean Beach at Macquarie Harbour on the west coast of Tasmania of Australia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Credit: Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania via AP

About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania's west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast.

The pod, which is stranded on Ocean Beach, appears to be pilot and at least half are presumed to still be alive, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said Wednesday.

A team from the Marine Conservation Program was assembling whale rescue gear and heading to the area, the department said.

A resident told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. the whales were visible near the entrance to Macquarie Harbour and described the stranding as a "massive event."

David Midson, general manager of the West Coast Council, urged people to stay clear.

"Whales are a , even once deceased, and it is an offence to interfere with a carcass," the environment department said.

Griffith University marine scientist Olaf Meynecke said it's unusual for to wash ashore. He said that could also be changing the ocean currents and moving the whale's traditional food sources.

"They will be going to different areas and searching for different food sources," Meynecke said. "When they do this, they are not in the best physical condition because they might be starving so this can lead them to take more risks and maybe go closer to shore."

  • Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
    This photo provided by Huon Aquaculture, shows whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania, Australia Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania's west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast. Credit: Andrew Breen/Huon Aquaculture via AP
  • Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
    This photo provided by Huon Aquaculture, shows whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania, Australia Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast. Credit: Andrew Breen/Huon Aquaculture via AP
  • Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
    This photo provided by Huon Aquaculture, shows whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania, Australia Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast. Credit: Andrew Breen/Huon Aquaculture via AP
  • Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
    This photo provided by Huon Aquaculture, shows whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania, Australia Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast. Credit: Linton Kringle/Huon Aquaculture via AP
  • Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
    This photo provided by Huon Aquaculture, shows whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Strahan, Tasmania, Australia Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. About 230 whales have been stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, just days after 14 sperm whales were found beached on an island off the southeastern coast. Credit: Andrew Breen/Huon Aquaculture via AP

Fourteen sperm whales were discovered Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern coast. The department said it is not unusual for sperm whales to be sighted in Tasmania.

The pilot whale is notorious for stranding in mass numbers, for reasons that are not entirely understood.

Two years ago, about 470 long-finned were found beached on sandbars off Tasmania's in the largest mass-stranding on record in Australia. After a weeklong effort, 111 of those whales were rescued but the rest died.

Explore further

Dozens of whales die in New Zealand mass stranding

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway (2022, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-whales-beached-tasmania-efforts-underway.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Getting a Crying Baby to Sleep

13 hours ago

Know Thyself for Your Sake

Sep 18, 2022

Always Sick?

Sep 18, 2022

Looking for a Specific Kind of Research Study (Neurostimulation)

Sep 17, 2022

Universal Virus? - mononucleosis, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis...

Sep 16, 2022

Derealization parts of brain? (schizophrenia)

Sep 14, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)