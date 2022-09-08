September 8, 2022

Enhancing our physical understanding of climatic processes using improved climate models

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

earth climate
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

More frequent extreme climate events have become a major global challenge. To mitigate the human and economic costs of these events, climatologists consistently create future climate predictions. These projections help policy makers develop actionable climate policies to avoid the most dangerous climate change effects. Because of the high data volume required for accurate forecasts, scientists rely on supercomputer-run climate models to make predictions and to project changes in the climate system. However, an incomplete physical understanding of the Earth's dynamic climatic processes remains a major limitation regarding climate model usability.

Chibuike Ibebuchi from the Institute of Physical Geography, University of Würzburg, conducted a recent study, published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, that applied a synoptic climatological statistical modeling approach called "circulation typing with fuzzy rotated principal component analysis."

This new technique is designed to enhance the physical understanding of the mechanisms through which teleconnections, such as the sub-tropical Indian Ocean Dipole, impacts seasonal rainfall variability in southern Africa, a region that is vulnerable to climate extremes. Circulation typing considers both space and time for rainfall anomalies.

Ibebuchi believes that climate modeling and projection improvements can advance with more research studies that aim toward gaining a better physical understanding of climate processes on the synoptic and global scales. Furthermore, research should analyze how the synoptic and large-scale climate processes interact with regional climates. Researchers can achieve this by enhancing techniques for effectively breaking down climate data sets through space and time to unravel the distinct (continuous) variability associated with the climate system.

More specifically, for these subsequent studies, Ibebuchi aims toward developing and optimizing existing for decomposing, or breaking down data sets to unravel physically meaningful climate forecasting signals. This includes diagnosing misrepresentations in processes.

Explore further

Observational and modeling data help to better understand the Third Pole
More information: Chibuike Chiedozie Ibebuchi, Circulation Patterns Linked to the Positive Sub-Tropical Indian Ocean Dipole, Advances in Atmospheric Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s00376-022-2017-2
Journal information: Advances in Atmospheric Sciences

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Enhancing our physical understanding of climatic processes using improved climate models (2022, September 8) retrieved 8 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-physical-climatic-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)