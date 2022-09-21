September 21, 2022

Mexico ups protection at pre-Hispanic ceremonial site

Mexico has declared a pre-Hispanic site in the central state of Guanajuato as an archaeological monument zone protecting it from the possibility of encroaching development and expressing a commitment to continue excavating the ancient ruins.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a statement that the nearly 1,800-acre site known as the Cañada de la Virgen, near the colonial town of San Miguel de Allende, about 185 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of Mexico City, was built by the Otomi people and reached its height between the years 600 and 900 A.D.

The site's temples were built in alignment with , according to the institute. Archaeologists believe only priests lived at the site and that others arrived on pilgrimages.

The site was constructed where the sun and moon rose and set and visually the central basin of the Laja river, indicating its ritual importance, according to the institute. It includes a paved area nearly a kilometer long, a sunken patio used for rituals and gatherings, an engineered water system that collected rain in ponds and a complex system of burials, for humans and animals.

A number of additional parts of the site still have not been investigated.

In the excavation that has been carried out, found items from the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, indicating it was on .

It was believed to be part of a larger social network that included some 90 pre-Hispanic sites.

Explore further

Infant burials in Mexico: Aztec customs lasted post-Conquest

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Mexico ups protection at pre-Hispanic ceremonial site (2022, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-mexico-ups-pre-hispanic-ceremonial-site.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)