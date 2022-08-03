August 3, 2022

Hot, dry summer: Dutch government declares water shortage

Hot, dry summer: Dutch government declares water shortage
As the Dutch capital baked in the heat, municipal workers sprayed water on bridges over the city's canals to prevent metal in the constructions expanding which can jam them shut blocking boat traffic, in Amsterdam, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

The Dutch government declared a national water shortage Wednesday caused by the hot, dry summer that is parching much of Europe, and formed a national team to draw up measures to manage supplies, while asking the public to also chip in with savings.

"The is already having a on shipping and agriculture in particular," said Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers.

He urged people "to think carefully about whether they should wash their car or completely fill their inflatable swimming pool. The Netherlands is a water country, but our water is precious here too."

Very little rain has fallen in the Netherlands over the summer, and dry conditions further north and east in Europe mean less water is streaming into the country in rivers.

The government said that drinking water supplies are not threatened and said new measures are not yet necessary, but could be "in coming weeks."

Water authorities in parts of the country already have put restrictions on farmers spraying crops with water, and several small ferries crossing rivers have been forced out of service because of low water levels. The also are hindering freight-carrying barges that ply the country's rivers.

Amid soaring temperatures last month, authorities in Amsterdam were forced to spray water on mechanical bridges to stop them expanding and jamming shut.

The Netherlands is the latest country to feel the effects of the dry conditions. The European Union's executive warned last month that the continent is facing one of its toughest years when it comes to natural disasters like droughts and wildfires because of increasing climate change.

Explore further

Mexico declares drought emergency

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Hot, dry summer: Dutch government declares water shortage (2022, August 3) retrieved 3 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-hot-summer-dutch-declares-shortage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Legally Regulating AI

1 hour ago

Need help with Tension Control when rewinding industrial rolls of tape/films/liners.

1 hour ago

Quantum Properties of Quasi Static Electric Fields

1 hour ago

Static Friction Question -- A wood block sliding on a tabletop

1 hour ago

Best resources for self-studying math from K-12?

2 hours ago

Planning to study quantum physics

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)