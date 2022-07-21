July 21, 2022

You can buy SpaceX toys and collectibles starting next year

by Brett Molina

SpaceX

SpaceX is venturing into the toy business.

Mattel announced Wednesday it is partnering with SpaceX on a new line of toys and collectibles inspired by the aerospace company co-founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The toys will be available in 2023 through Mattel's Matchbox brand as well as Mattel Creations, the company's direct-to-consumer platform.

"We take in our ability to create products and experiences that honor cultural moments and inspire humankind," said Nick Karamanos, Mattel's senior vice president of entertainment partnerships, in a statement.

Mattel has created multiple toys through its various brands including Hot Wheels and Barbie to promote . For example, the toy maker currently offers an astronaut version of its Barbie doll and several Hot Wheels vehicles based on Mars rovers.

In April, Mattel announced it was sending two Barbie dolls to space in partnership with the International Space Station to encourage girls to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

