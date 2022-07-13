July 13, 2022

The risky business of Amazonian tree climbers

A botanist looks up at a man dangling 20 meters (yards) above ground in a tree that belongs to an endangered species in Brazil's Amazon.

"Cut another branch, Zelao," she cries out.

Brandishing telescopic pruning clippers, 42-year-old Jose Raimundo Ferreira, known as Zelao, expertly manipulates the tool and a of the itauba, whose wood is prized for use in making boats, falls at the scientist's feet.

Zelao is one of the few people able to climb these Amazonian trees in a matter of seconds.

Botanist Marta Pereira, who is delighted to have secured his services, says there are only about 20 people who can do what he does.

"For us, they're vital... without them we wouldn't have any samples," said Pereira, a researcher at the Amazon state university.

These tree climbers are even more important in an area where scientists believe they know only about 30 percent of the biodiversity.

Dressed in just a T-shirt and Bermuda shorts, Zelao climbs five or six times a day up trees that can reach 50 meters (some 164 ) in height.

He collects fruit, leaves or cuts branches.

He also installs cameras on tree tops to film birds and monkeys.

For security he has a harness, a rope and thick rubber-soled boots. Sometimes he clambers from one tree to another.

"It is very risky and requires a lot of technique, a lot of physical preparation," said Zelao, adding that he has already undergone surgery four times on damaged ligaments.

Even so, he has no intention of slowing down.

"It's very difficult to find a climber. My schedule is booked until December 20," he said.

Even though his profession is highly sought after, these tree climbers have no .

They are paid by the day, with no contracts and no .

"Their work should be regularized as field technicians and they should get training," said Pereira.

Despite the risks, Zelao intends on passing on the baton to his 19- and 21-year-old sons once his body says stop.

Explore further

Water makes tree branches droop at night

© 2022 AFP

Citation: The risky business of Amazonian tree climbers (2022, July 13) retrieved 13 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-risky-business-amazonian-tree-climbers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Upward force of float moving in an arch under water

1 hour ago

Why is the observed local region of space flat?

1 hour ago

Speed of a mass is not correct when taking certain reference frames for PE's

2 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

2 hours ago

Linearity and non-linearity in addition and multiplication

2 hours ago

Density versus Pressure -- Balancing the bouyancy of a floating capsule

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)