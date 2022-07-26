July 26, 2022

In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast

by EMILY ROSE

In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast
A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel's Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts said Monday the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius in the second century. The antiquities authority says it is the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast. Credit: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it has discovered a rare 1,850-year-old bronze zodiac coin during an underwater survey off the coastal city of Haifa.

The coin bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna.

Experts say the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, who ruled between the years 138–161 A.D. It is part of a series of 13 coins depicting the 12 zodiac signs and one of the entire zodiac wheel.

The said it was the first time such a has been found off the Israeli coast.

"These finds, which were lost at sea and disappeared from sight for hundreds and thousands of years, have been remarkably well preserved," said Jacob Sharvit, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority Maritime Archaeology Unit. He said some of these discoveries are rare and complete "parts of the historical puzzle of the country's past."

  • In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast
    A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel's Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The coin on one side bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts said Monday the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius in the second century. The antiquities authority says it is the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast. Credit: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov
  • In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast
    A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel's Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The coin on one side bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts said Monday the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius in the second century. The antiquities authority says it is the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast. Credit: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov
  • In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast
    A rare, nearly 1,850-year-old bronze coin discovered off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa is on display at Israel's Antiquities Authority office in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The coin on one side bears the image of the zodiac sign Cancer behind a depiction of the moon goddess Luna. Experts said Monday the coin was minted in Alexandria, Egypt, under the rule of the Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius in the second century. The antiquities authority says it is the first time such a coin has been found off the Israeli coast. Credit: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Explore further

Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: In a first, coin bearing zodiac found off Israel's coast (2022, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-coin-zodiac-israel-coast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What New Experiments, If Any, Would Help Determine Light Quark Masses?

57 minutes ago

The limit of the perimeter of a Koch snowflake as s(0) goes to zero

57 minutes ago

Range of Difference: Bounds for Length of Stay

57 minutes ago

Heat Transfer Through a Two Material System due to a Light Source

59 minutes ago

Stress in rectangular vessel subjected to hydrostatic pressure

1 hour ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)