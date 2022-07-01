July 1, 2022

Brazil sets new six-month Amazon deforestation record

Environmentalists accuse Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of failing to protect the Amazon from deforestation
Environmentalists accuse Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of failing to protect the Amazon from deforestation.

Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon reached a record level during the first half of 2022, the INPE national space agency said Friday.

The world's largest tropical rainforest lost 3,750 square kilometers (1,450 square miles) of jungle since the beginning of the year, the worst numbers for that period since record-keeping began in 2016.

The previous worst figure of 3,605 square kilometers was set last year.

The new figure does not even include the final six days of June.

This year has seen the worst June in 15 years for .

Monthly records were also beaten in January and February, when deforestation is usually lower, and in April.

INPE satellites identified more than 2,500 fires in the Amazon last month, the largest number since more than 3,500 were recorded in June 2007, and an 11 percent increase over June 2021.

More than 7,500 fires have been recorded since the start of the year, another 17 percent increase on 2021 and the worst numbers since 2010.

"The dry season has barely begun in the Amazon and already we're beating environmental destruction records," said Cristiane Mazzetti, from Greenpeace Brazil.

Environmentalists and opposition figures accuse the government of President Jair Bolsonaro of implementing policies that encourage big businesses to damage the environment.

"The impact of this negligence will be the increasing loss of the resilience of these surroundings, not to mention the damage done to and health," said Mariana Napolitano, of the Brazilian World Wildlife Fund.

Bolsonaro has encouraged mining and farming activity in protected areas.

Critics also accuse him of supporting impunity for gold prospectors, farmers and logging traffickers involved in illegal deforestation.

Last year, the main government environmental protection body spent only 41 percent of its surveillance budget, according to the Climate Observatory NGO.

Explore further

Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Brazil sets new six-month Amazon deforestation record (2022, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-brazil-six-month-amazon-deforestation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solving for the Motion of a Spring Pendulum

1 hour ago

Electric field strength at a point due to 3 charges

1 hour ago

Aerodynamics textbook at the graduate physics level

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

1 hour ago

Force to lift an object

1 hour ago

Postpone Senior Year to get Better Grades to go to a Competitive Grad?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)