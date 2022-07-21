July 21, 2022

Big south swell could produce 10 foot waves at San Diego beaches

by Gary Robbins

waves
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A storm that originated off New Zealand and sent historically large waves to Tahiti and Hawaii will produce breakers in the 4 to 7 foot level, with sets up to 10 feet, at some San Diego County beaches through early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The swell began to roll ashore on Monday, generating waves up to 8 feet at Mission Beach and up to 5 feet at Solana Beach. The weather service later adjusted its forecast to accommodate larger sets.

"The time between wave peaks has been up to 20 seconds, which is the longest period I've seen in years," said Mark Moede, a forecaster. "That shows that this is a swell from the southern hemisphere."

Surfline.com and other surf outlets reported that the swell first produced last week at Teahupoo, Tahiti, which is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous surf spots in the world. The swell rolled on and generated surf that reached 25 feet over the weekend in the Diamond Head area of Oahu, Hawaii. KHON-TV said the waves were the largest to hit that area in more than 25 years.

Moede said that San Diego County beaches that face the southwest will take the biggest beating from the incoming swell. Dangerous rip currents are expected up and down the coast.

©2022 The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Big south swell could produce 10 foot waves at San Diego beaches (2022, July 21) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-big-south-foot-san-diego.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Surfing science: Dependent on weather, defined by the ocean
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)