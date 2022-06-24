June 24, 2022

Dozens of turtles, dolphins found dead in Guatemala, probe launched

A handout picture released by Guatemala's National Council for Protected Areas on June 23 shows a dead dolphin recently found on
Dozens of turtles, dolphins and other marine species have been found dead on Guatemala's Pacific coast, prompting an official investigation, authorities said Thursday.

As many as 65 turtles, most of them of the Olive Ridley variety, and 14 dolphins were discovered dead earlier this week, Guatemala's National Council of Protected Areas told AFP.

The agency didn't say where exactly the dead animals were found.

Officials at the agency believe the deaths could have been caused by in recent days, which could have carried some from the mainland into the sea.

Investigators are also looking into whether industrial fishing being developed offshore could have played a role.

Experts in this Central American nation will now study the animals' remains to determine what caused the deaths.

Local officials together with volunteers were also looking to see if more dead species were to be found.

