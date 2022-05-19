May 19, 2022

Record-breaking cold in Brazil threatens homeless, crops

People are seen at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 19, 2022, during an unusual cold snap affecting the center an
People are seen at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 19, 2022, during an unusual cold snap affecting the center and south of the country, a month before the official start of winter.

Coats and scarves have come out prematurely in Brazil, as the south of the tropical country experiences a record-breaking cold spell, a menace for both homeless people and crops.

With 1.4 degrees Celsius, the capital Brasilia recorded the in its history on Thursday, with more than a month to go until the official start of winter.

On the website of the Inmet meteorological agency, the entire southern half of a map of Brazil is colored orange and captioned: "Cold wave (danger)."

In Sao Paulo, Latin America's largest city, the thermometer stood at 6.6 C on Wednesday morning, a record for May since 1990. The "feels like" temperature was -4 C.

A 66-year-old homeless man died in Sao Paulo on Wednesday after falling ill in a food distribution line. According to local media, he had spent the night in the street.

Sao Paulo City Hall this week announced 2,000 additional shelter beds, bringing total capacity to about 17,000.

But Brazil's economic capital has nearly 32,000 , almost a third more than three years ago, before the coronavirus pandemic.

In the southern state of Santa Catarina, which recorded temperatures under 2 C for several days, snow has enthralled tourists.

According to Estael Sias of the Metsul meteorological agency, the "atypical cold wave" was due to Cyclone Yakecan affecting southern Brazil and Uruguay.

"This cyclone is an anomaly, which certainly fits in with related to ," she said.

Inmet has warned of "possible consequences" of the cold snap and frost on agriculture in one of the world's biggest food producers.

Explore further

Extreme drought in Brazil triggers fatal sand storms

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Record-breaking cold in Brazil threatens homeless, crops (2022, May 19) retrieved 19 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-record-breaking-cold-brazil-threatens-homeless.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stuck in a question from exam -- Car decelerating to avoid hitting an obstacle

27 minutes ago

Inconsistent flow rate measurements of an engine diesel fuel

32 minutes ago

Ultrasound, A-mode imaging

33 minutes ago

Physical meaning of a spacelike geodesic

43 minutes ago

3 phase motor

56 minutes ago

Isotope measurements in molecules

56 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)