Video: What are the Trojan asteroids?

What are the Trojan asteroids? These mysterious space rocks have been gravitationally trapped in Jupiter's orbit around the Sun for billions of years and hold clues to the formation of our solar system.
NASA's Lucy mission will be the first spacecraft to study these ancient relics up close. Scientist Audrey Martin at Northern Arizona University has the details.
