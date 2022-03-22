March 22, 2022

Video: What are the Trojan asteroids?

by Science@NASA

jupiter
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

What are the Trojan asteroids? These mysterious space rocks have been gravitationally trapped in Jupiter's orbit around the Sun for billions of years and hold clues to the formation of our solar system.

NASA's Lucy mission will be the first spacecraft to study these ancient relics up close. Scientist Audrey Martin at Northern Arizona University has the details.

