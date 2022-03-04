March 4, 2022

Amazon joins with nine Florida colleges and universities for free tuition

by Divya Kumar, Tampa Bay Times

Amazon
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Amazon announced partnerships Thursday with 140 colleges and universities—including nine in Florida—to fully fund tuition and fees for employees.

Hourly employees who have worked for Amazon for at least 90 days are eligible for free tuition and fees every year they work at Amazon. Participating schools in Florida are the University of Florida Online, Florida International University, the University of Central Florida, Miami Dade College, Hillsborough Community College, Polk State College, Valencia College and Florida State College at Jacksonville.

"Tuition assistance programs like these are crucial in positioning students to succeed academically and professionally," said Theodorea Regina Berry, UCF vice provost of Student Learning and Academic Success and dean of the College of Undergraduate Studies, in a .

Joe Glover, provost and for academic affairs at the University of Florida, said in a news release that the program will give people flexibility and added opportunities.

"By removing the barrier of cost, this partnership will give Floridians another avenue to advance their careers and prosper in a fast-growing workforce," he said.

Explore further

Why community college students quit despite being almost finished

©2022 Tampa Bay Times.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Amazon joins with nine Florida colleges and universities for free tuition (2022, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-amazon-florida-colleges-universities-free.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to not be a crackpot

1 hour ago

The velocity of the particle as a function of time

1 hour ago

Work energy theorem by variable force

1 hour ago

Is the final velocity of a Tossed tomato the same as its initial velocity

1 hour ago

Lagrangian form of an equation

1 hour ago

Really worried about the Ukraine

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)