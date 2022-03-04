Amazon joins with nine Florida colleges and universities for free tuition

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Amazon announced partnerships Thursday with 140 colleges and universities—including nine in Florida—to fully fund tuition and fees for employees.

Hourly employees who have worked for Amazon for at least 90 days are eligible for free tuition and fees every year they work at Amazon. Participating schools in Florida are the University of Florida Online, Florida International University, the University of Central Florida, Miami Dade College, Hillsborough Community College, Polk State College, Valencia College and Florida State College at Jacksonville.

"Tuition assistance programs like these are crucial in positioning students to succeed academically and professionally," said Theodorea Regina Berry, UCF vice provost of Student Learning and Academic Success and dean of the College of Undergraduate Studies, in a press release.

Joe Glover, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Florida, said in a news release that the program will give people flexibility and added opportunities.

"By removing the barrier of cost, this partnership will give Floridians another avenue to advance their careers and prosper in a fast-growing workforce," he said.

