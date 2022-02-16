February 16, 2022

Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

The tremor caused damage to the San Juan Obispo church in Amatitlan south of Guatemala City
The tremor caused damage to the San Juan Obispo church in Amatitlan south of Guatemala City.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday caused damage affecting nearly 25,000 people, and caused one person to suffer a fatal heart attack, authorities said.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles), was in the coastal district of Escuintla, less than 100 kilometers southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

The United States Geological Survey said it measured 6.2, though Guatemalan authorities estimated it was stronger, at 6.8, followed by an aftershock of 4.8.

The quake caused landslides on roads, damage to houses and affecting some 24,800 people, according to rescue services.

A 50-year-old woman died of a in a village west of the capital, which officials linked to the quake without specifying how.

Guatemala quake
Map of Guatemala locating the epicenter of a 6.2-magnitude quake on February 16, 2022.

The tremor was felt as far as El Salvador to the southeast of Guatemala and the south of Mexico.

Firefighters also reported a landslide on the road from the capital to Antigua, Guatemala's main tourist city.

The Central American country, located at the meeting point of three , is in a risk zone for earthquakes.

Last year, more than 125 earthquakes were recorded in Guatemala without any deaths or significant damage.

Explore further

Strong quake hits off Taiwan's eastern coast

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala (2022, February 16) retrieved 16 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-thousands-affected-quake-guatemala.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)