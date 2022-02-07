February 7, 2022 report

Researchers create strong synthetic enamel similar to natural tooth covering

by Bob Yirka, Science X Network, Phys.org

Researchers create strong synthetic enamel similar to natural tooth covering
TEM and HRTEM images from the cross direction of natural enamel and ATE. (A-C) Images for natural tooth enamel. (D-F) Images for ATE. It is clear that the HAP nanowires are aligned and the AIP layer is present between HAP nanowires in both natural tooth enamel and our ATE. Credit: DOI: 10.1126/science.abj3343

A team of researchers from Beihang University, the Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology and the Michigan Institute of Translational Nanotechnology has developed a synthetic enamel with properties similar to natural tooth enamel. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their enamel and how well it compared to natural enamel when tested.

Humans have been trying to prevent for thousands of years, long before the field of dentistry arose. And while much progress has been made, one main area of advance has lagged—a means for replacing enamel when it is damaged or starts to wear away. In this new effort, the researchers created an enamel analog that they suggest might someday be used to replenish the enamel on human teeth.

Prior research has shown that the reason that human enamel is so strong and yet also slightly elastic is because it consists of tiny rods made of calcium that are packed tightly together like pencils in a box. In their new effort, the researchers attempted to mimic as closely as possible by producing a material using AIP-coated hydroxyapatite nanowires that were aligned in parallel using a freezing technique that involved applying polyvinyl alcohol.

The researchers applied the enamel to a variety of shapes, including human teeth, and then tested how well it performed. They found it had a high degree of stiffness, was strong and was also slightly elastic. They also found that on most of their tests, the synthetic enamel outperformed natural enamel.

The researchers plan to keep testing their material to make sure it will hold up under such as those found in the human mouth. They will also have to show that it is safe for use in humans and that it can be mass produced. They note that if their passes all such tests, it could be used in more than just dentistry—they suggest it could be used to coat pacemakers, for example, or to shore up bones that have been damaged or that have eroded due to use or disease.

Explore further

A way to repair tooth enamel
More information: Hewei Zhao et al, Multiscale engineered artificial tooth enamel, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abj3343
Journal information: Science

Provided by Science X Network

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Researchers create strong synthetic enamel similar to natural tooth covering (2022, February 7) retrieved 7 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-strong-synthetic-enamel-similar-natural.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
120 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed using conservation equations

Feb 05, 2022

Help solving a UHV problem (anodized aluminum)

Feb 04, 2022

Relation between enthalpy of sublimation and rate of sublimation?

Feb 02, 2022

Trying to source a chemical product

Jan 31, 2022

Effects of Collision on Car Body/Frame

Jan 28, 2022

Cylindrical Permeability Problem: Help on how to set up

Jan 24, 2022

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)