February 16, 2022

Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui

by Caleb Jones

Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) Credit: MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06

A female humpback whale traveling with a male and a calf has been freed after it was found entangled in a line with a large bundle of marine debris attached.

The whale was freed Monday while swimming in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement Tuesday. The and male weren't entangled.

There was more than 500 feet (152 meters) of line that was wrapped tightly around the humpback's head.

"Once freed, the mother and her calf went into resting behavior, with the calf tucking under the mother's chin. The successful response increased the survival chances for both the mother and her calf," NOAA said in a statement.

The line was tangled with various kinds of marine debris that accumulates in the waters around Hawaii.

"The debris included a dozen different types of lines and netting," the statement said, with at least 30 feet (9.14 meters) of thick line estimated to be at least 1 1/2 inches (3.8 centimeters) thick. "While the sunk out of reach and couldn't be recovered, responders obtained critical documentation of the removed gear to determine its possible origins."

It is a federal crime to approach a and the response team was working under a special federal permit.

  • Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui
    This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) Credit: MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06
  • Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui
    This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale and her calf in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) Credit: MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06
  • Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui
    This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) Credit: MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06
  • Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui
    In this photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, officials remove mooring line and a buoy from a young humpback whale off Ukumehame, Maui, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Federal officials say the yearling humpback was freed from entanglement in gear that included about 140 feet of line and a plastic trawling buoy. Credit: Rachel Finn/NOAA via AP
  • Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui
    In this photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, officials remove mooring line and a buoy from a young humpback whale off Ukumehame, Maui, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Federal officials say the yearling humpback was freed from entanglement in gear that included about 140 feet of line and a plastic trawling buoy. Credit: Ed Lyman/NOAA via AP

Explore further

Young humpback whale freed from mooring line, buoy off Maui

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui (2022, February 16) retrieved 16 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-entangled-humpback-whale-marine-debris.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Large flock of birds seems to fly into ground, many dead and injured

6 hours ago

Targeting microbial metabolites to treat autism

12 hours ago

Truth and facts about soy, soy products and tofu (some questions)

Feb 14, 2022

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Feb 12, 2022

Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection - Reduced by some Antihistamines?

Feb 12, 2022

Replication in an Entity vs. Replication of an Entity

Feb 11, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)