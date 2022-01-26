January 26, 2022

Video: Are there oceans on other worlds?

by Science@Nasa, NASA

space ocean
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Are there oceans on other worlds? Yes! Earth is not alone. When you look deeper into our solar system, there are worlds we suspect have oceans hidden beneath their icy surfaces.

NASA scientist Lucas Paganini is here to tell you more. Learn more about ocean worlds:

Credit: Producers: Jessica Wilde & Scott Bednar, Editor: Matthew Schara

