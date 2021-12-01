December 1, 2021

Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time

Tel Aviv climbed the EIU rankings partly due to the strength of the shekel as well increases in prices for transport and groceri
Tel Aviv climbed the EIU rankings partly due to the strength of the shekel as well increases in prices for transport and groceries.

Tel Aviv is the world's most expensive city to live in as soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The Israeli city climbed five rungs to score top place for the first time in the authoritative ranking compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The Worldwide Cost of Living Index is compiled by comparing prices in US dollars for goods and services in 173 cities.

Tel Aviv climbed the rankings partly due to the strength of the national currency, the shekel, against the dollar, as well increases in prices for transport and groceries.

Paris and Singapore came joint second, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York was in sixth, with Geneva in seventh.

Rounding off the top 10 were Copenhagen in eighth, Los Angeles in ninth and Osaka, Japan, in 10th.

Last year, the survey put Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong in joint first place.

This year's data was collected in August and September as prices for freight and commodities rose and shows that on average prices rose 3.5 percent in local currency terms—the fastest inflation rate recorded over the past five years.

Social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic "have disrupted the supply of goods, leading to shortages and higher prices," said Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at The EIU.

Relief for Parisians? France's capital was knocked off the top spot of the world's most expensive cities in the EIU's annual gau
Relief for Parisians? France's capital was knocked off the top spot of the world's most expensive cities in the EIU's annual gauge by Tel Aviv.

"We can clearly see the impact in this year's index, with the rise in petrol prices particularly stark," she said, while are expected to raise interest rates cautiously, reducing inflation.

The average inflation figure does not include four cities with exceptionally : Caracas, Damascus, Buenos Aires and Tehran.

The Iranian capital rose from 79th to 29th place in the ranking as US sanctions have pushed up and caused shortages.

Damascus was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in.

Explore further

Paris ties Singapore, Hong Kong as world's priciest cities

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time (2021, December 1) retrieved 1 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-tel-aviv-world-priciest-city.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)