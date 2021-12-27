December 27, 2021

Harnessing 'big data' via meta-analysis of commercial Pt/C measurements for oxygen reduction reaction

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Harnessing “big data” via meta-analysis of commercial Pt/C measurements for ORR
Via data mining about commercial Pt/C from 514 references, researchers revealed a reliable standard reference for the evaluation of new ORR electrocatalysts from different laboratories. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis

Developing low-cost and highly efficient electrocatalysts for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) to replace commercial Pt/C has always been desired to greatly reduce the cost of polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells. The parameter of half-wave potential (E1/2) obtained from linear-sweep voltammetry (LSV) in O2-saturated acid/alkaline medium on a rotating disk electrode (RDE) is commonly used for characterizing the ORR performance of all kinds of new electrocatalysts. With higher value of E1/2, the ORR performance becomes better. For comparison, the E1/2 value of Pt/C is extensively used as a benchmark.

The intrinsic activity of a Pt/C catalyst should be fixed in principle, while the E1/2 value of the same type of commercial Pt/C catalyst obtained in different labs varies in a wide range. Many factors, such as , diameter of the electrode, Pt loading, scan rate, iR-corrected or not, positive or negative scan performed, even some , etc., seem to affect the obtained final "apparent" ORR performance of a Pt/C . Such fact makes it difficult to objectively evaluate the ORR activity of new electrocatalysts from different laboratories.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Weilin Xu from Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, CAS and University of Science and Technology of China conducted a meta-analysis of the ORR performance of commercial Pt/C via from 514 references to reveal the optimal testing conditions for the most repeatable ORR performance of commercial Pt/C in both acid and alkaline electrolytes; the optimal Pt loading was 20 μg/cm2 on a 4 mm glassy carbon working electrode. The value of 0.84 ± 0.03 V was suggested as the "golden reference" of the commercial Pt/C (with Pt 20 wt.%) ORR half-wave potential for the performance evaluation of other ORR catalysts in both acid and alkaline electrolytes.

Mingbo Ruan et al, Meta-analysis of commercial Pt/C measurements for oxygen reduction reactions via data mining, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2021). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(21)63854-8
