November 8, 2021

Video: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

by Science@Nasa, NASA

asteroids
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth? Small asteroids and other tiny particles bombard our planet daily, but almost all of them burn up safely in the atmosphere.

Bigger impacts are extremely rare, but scientists like Marina Brozovic are keeping their eyes on the sky.

Credit: NASA

Provided by NASA
