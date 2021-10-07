Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'
The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks.
Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable. It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.
The lava has forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people and destroyed more than 600 houses. The ash cloud temporarily closed La Palma Airport last month.
Officials said the molten rock from the crater is now flowing down a so-called lava tube beneath earlier, hardened lava, straight into the sea. That has eased fears it could spread wider and cause more destruction.
The German Research Center for Geosciences, which sent a team to La Palma, said the lava flow is 6,300 meters (6,900 yards) long, more than 1,000 meters (1,100 yards) wide at its broadest point, and up to 25 meters (82 feet) thick.
The center's volcano researcher, Thomas Walter, said the situation is still tense and unpredictable.
"It is still too early to say...how this eruption will develop," he said in a statement.
Prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties from the eruption, and most of the island of around 85,000 people is unaffected.
The volcanic Canary Islands lie off the northwest coast of Africa.
Citation:
Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense' (2021, October 7)
retrieved 7 October 2021
from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-spanish-volcano-eruption-airport-area.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still 'tense'
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.