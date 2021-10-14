October 14, 2021

Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59

Respected Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, co-founder of a group that rapidly analyzes the possible effects of climate change on extreme weather events, has died at age 59, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said Thursday.

Van Oldenborgh's pioneering work with the World Weather Attribution network led to his recognition last month, along with co-founder Friederike Otto, as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2021.

The magazine lauded them for building a global team of researchers capable of swiftly analyzing data around .

Van Oldenborgh continued his work after being diagnosed eight years ago with Kahler's disease, or multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He died Tuesday, the Dutch meteorological institute said.

Over the summer the team concluded that the devastating heatwave in the American Pacific Northwest was "virtually impossible without human-caused climate change." The attribution network also said that the extreme rainfall which triggered flooding that left a trail of death and destruction through parts of Germany and Belgium in July was "made more likely by ."

Van Oldenborgh, who studied physics at Leiden University, joined the Dutch meteorological institute in 1996, where he studied the predictability of the Pacific region's El Nino pattern. As part of his work with the Dutch institute, he also contributed to reports by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In the early 2000s, he created a platform he called "Climate Explorer" to analyze climate data.

"He did so single-handedly and with little funding; it remains one of the most useful tools for accessing and analyzing climate data available to the world," his colleagues at the World Weather Attribution network said in a statement on the group's website. "His desire to share everything he made, and for science, data and tools to be open, advanced science and meant that results were more easily accessible for the general public."

The group said than Van Oldenborgh's "honesty, kindness and morality shone through his life and work, leaving fellow scientists, students and friends mourning his loss but grateful for having known and worked with him. His legacy will be immense."

Van Oldenborgh is survived by his wife and three sons. The family was planning a private funeral.

Explore further

Extreme rainfall more likely due to climate change

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59 (2021, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-dutch-climate-scientist-geert-jan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)