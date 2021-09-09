September 9, 2021

Video: We asked a NASA scientist—do aliens exist?

by Science@Nasa, NASA

aliens
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Do aliens exist? Extraterrestrial life has never been discovered. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.

At NASA, astrobiologists like Dr. Lindsay Hays are trying to answer one of the most profound questions ever: Is there life beyond Earth?

Credit: Science@NASA

