September 7, 2021

Scientists develop AI to predict the success of startup companies

by KeAi Communications

Scientists develop AI to predict the success of startup companies
The machine-learning pipeline used to train the models. Credit: Greg Ross

A study in which machine-learning models were trained to assess over 1 million companies has shown that artificial intelligence (AI) can accurately determine whether a startup ﬁrm will fail or become successful. The outcome is a tool, Venhound, that has the potential to help investors identify the next unicorn.

It is well known that around 90% of startups are unsuccessful: Between 10% and 22% fail within their ﬁrst year, and this presents a significant risk to venture capitalists and other investors in early-stage companies. In a bid to identify which companies are more likely to succeed, researchers have developed trained on the historical performance of over 1 million companies. Their results, published in KeAi's The Journal of Finance and Data Science, show that these models can predict the outcome of a with up to 90% accuracy. This means that potentially 9 out of 10 companies are correctly assessed.

"This research shows how ensembles of non-linear machine-learning models applied to have huge potential to map large feature sets to business outcomes, something that is unachievable with traditional linear regression models," explains co-author Sanjiv Das, Professor of Finance and Data Science at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business in the US.

The authors developed a novel ensemble of models in which the combined contribution of the models outweighs the predictive potential of each one alone. Each classiﬁes a company, placing it in one of several success categories or a failure category with a speciﬁc probability. For example, a company might be very likely to succeed if the ensemble says it has a 75% probability of being in the IPO (listed on the stock exchange) or 'acquired by another company' category, while only 25% of its prediction would fall into the failed category.

The researchers trained the models on data sourced from Crunchbase, a crowd-sourced platform containing detailed information on many companies. They married the Crunchbase observations with patent data from the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). Given the crowd-sourced nature of Crunchbase, it was no surprise to learn that some companies' entries are missing information. This observation inspired the authors to measure the amount of information missing for each company and use this value as an input to the model. This observation turned out to be one of the most critical features in determining whether a company would be acquired or otherwise fail.

Lead author Greg Ross of Venhound Inc. notes that the ensemble of models, along with novel data features, "generates a level of accuracy, precision and recall that exceeds other similar studies. Investors can use this to quickly evaluate prospects, raise potential red ﬂags and make more informed decisions on the composition of their portfolios."

Explore further

Machine learning applications need less data than has been assumed
More information: Greg Ross et al, CapitalVX: A machine learning model for startup selection and exit prediction, The Journal of Finance and Data Science (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jfds.2021.04.001
Provided by KeAi Communications
Citation: Scientists develop AI to predict the success of startup companies (2021, September 7) retrieved 7 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-scientists-ai-success-startup-companies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Finding out the rotational speed of a mass

Aug 01, 2021

Why does it require an infinite amount of energy to reach the speed of light?

Aug 01, 2021

Favorite songs (new thread)

Aug 01, 2021

Complexity of the Steganography

Aug 01, 2021

Node-voltage question

Aug 01, 2021

Understanding how quantum annealing solves QUBO problems

Aug 01, 2021

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments