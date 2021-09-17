September 17, 2021

Rhino drowns at Dutch zoo in mating mishap

by Danny Kemp

The southern white rhino is listed as 'near threatened' by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature
The southern white rhino is listed as 'near threatened' by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

A female rhinoceros drowned at a zoo in the Netherlands after a first date with a new male went tragically wrong, the zoo said on Friday.

Elena was "startled" on Thursday by the arrival of a white rhino named Limpopo at the Wildlands zoo in the eastern city of Emmen near the German border.

After a chase the exhausted female slipped into a waterhole, at which point zookeepers lured the bull rhino away from her.

"Unfortunately, this help came too late for Elena and she had already drowned," the zoo said in a statement.

The 19-year-old Limpopo had arrived at the park in early September from another Dutch zoo where he sired three offspring as part of a European breeding programme.

The male and the Wildlands zoo's two female , sisters Elena and Zahra, started getting to know each other by smelling and seeing each other in separate pens.

The "most exciting" part, the zoo said, was planned for Thursday morning, before visitors arrived, when Limpopo was allowed into the area where the females were grazing.

"From that moment on it became restless: both women were startled by the male and instead of putting him in his place together, they both ran off," it said.

"As a result, Limpopo gave chase. He seemed particularly focused on Elena, because she was the closest to him."

Both animals appeared exhausted after 15 minutes, and Elena slipped into a shallow pool of water, landed on her side and was unable to get up, the zoo said.

Caretakers were unable to stop her drowning.

Limpopo's past problems

Stunned zoo vet Job Stumpel paid tribute to the "beautiful, sweet, stable and calm" Elena

"You want to jump over there and lift her head above water but you couldn't. Rhinos are not only very dangerous, but they also weigh almost 2,000 kilos (4,409 pounds)," he told AD newspaper.

"We raced to it with a shovel and chased the male away with it, so we could get to the female, but it was too late."

The zoo said such an introduction "often requires intervention, but never before has one been fatal".

Limpopo had been moved from a German zoo six years ago because he "didn't treat the female there properly", the Brabants Dagblad newspaper said.

In his most recent home, the Beekse Bergen safari park near Tilburg in the southern Netherlands, he was a "proven breeder" living with a herd of six females.

The is listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with 10,080 animals in existence.

Rhinos are killed for their horns, highly prized across Asia for traditional and medicinal purposes.

But breeding them is difficult, as a female only gives birth to a calf once every three to four years, after a 16-month pregnancy, the zoo said.

Explore further

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Rhino drowns at Dutch zoo in mating mishap (2021, September 17) retrieved 17 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-rhino-dutch-zoo-mishap.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Which statistical method should I use to evaluate similarity of NIRS spectra?

1 hour ago

Are the COVID Vaccines Unusually Ineffective?

2 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

14 hours ago

Does smoking Hookah cause COVID?

19 hours ago

Would expired toothpaste lose its functionality?

Sep 15, 2021

Woolly Mammoth Redo

Sep 15, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)