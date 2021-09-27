September 27, 2021

Men the highest risk group for firearm injuries and death

by Medical Journal of Australia

gun target
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Research from the University of Sydney, led by Professor Joel Negin from the School of Public Health, set out to describe the burden, geographic distribution, and outcomes of firearm-related violence in New South Wales during 2002–2016.

"Firearm-related injuries were recorded for 2,390 people; for 849 people, the injuries were caused by assault (36%), for 797 by intentional (33%), and for 506 by accidents (21%)," Negin and colleagues reported.

"Overall rates of firearm injuries were 4.1 per 100,000 males and 0.3 per 100,000 females; the overall rate was higher in outer regional/rural/remote areas (3.8 per 100,000) than in major cities (1.6 per 100,000) or inner regional areas (1.8 per 100,000).

"During 2002–2016, the overall firearm-related rate declined from 3.4 to 1.8 per 100,000 population, primarily because of declines in injuries caused by assault or accidental events.

"The rate of self-harm injuries with firearms was highest for people aged 60 years or more (41.5 per 100,000 population). Local rates of intentional self-harm injuries caused by firearms were strongly correlated with those of licensed gun owners."

The authors wrote that rates of self-harm with firearms "are higher for older people, men, and residents in outer regional and rural/, while assaults are higher for younger people, men, and residents of major cities."

With regard to self-harm, the authors wrote that "few studies have examined firearm-related risk factors for suicide."

"Recent data on rates and outcomes for people who survive attempted suicide using a firearm have not been published," they wrote. "Identifying , including periods of increased risk, is essential for directed interventions for reducing the number of suicide deaths."

Because of Australia's "unique" legislative framework around firearm ownership, more local research was essential, Negin and colleagues concluded.

"A more comprehensive Australian national profile of firearm-related violence, its relationship with socio-demographic factors, its costs, and its impacts would support researchers and policymakers developing and testing interventions and policies for reducing firearm-related violence," they wrote.

More information: Joel Negin et al, Gun violence in Australia, 2002–2016: a cohort study, Medical Journal of Australia (2021). DOI: 10.5694/mja2.51251

Journal information: Medical Journal of Australia

Provided by Medical Journal of Australia

Citation: Men the highest risk group for firearm injuries and death (2021, September 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-men-highest-group-firearm-injuries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

68% of deaths from firearms are from self-harm, majority in older men in rural regions
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

2 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

8 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

15 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

15 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)