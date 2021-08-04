August 4, 2021

Study: Polarization dynamics of coastal wetlands in Northeast Italy from 1984 to 2016

by Chen Na, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study reveals polarization dynamics of coastal wetlands in Northeast Italy from 1984 to 2016
Fig. 1.  Maps showing landuse in Northeast Italy in 1984, 1994, 2005, and 2016, clustered into five main categories. Credit: SIAT

Driven by strict reservation policy and contiguous aggressive anthropogenic activities, the continental coastal wetlands in the reserve area of NE Italy show the polarization phenomenon, according to a study conducted by the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Science.

The study was published online on Ecological Indicators on June 25, 2021.

The Adriatic coast of NE Italy is a representative area holding high ecological value in the Mediterranean. With from multiple European remote sensing agencies, the researchers have monitored the (1984-2016) of the coastal wetland in 10 study sites covering all the Ramsar sites and most of the natural reserve in NE Italy.

"The change of the coastal wetland environment in this area is associated with a series of influential factors. Across the continental coastal wetland sites, environmental polarization effects have been strengthened by strict reservation policy and contiguous aggressive anthropogenic activities. It subsequently intensifies the anthropogenic pressure along the border and increases the vulnerability of the reserve," said Dr. Wang Jin, first author of the study, who is serving as an assistant professor at SIAT.

According to the co-author of the study, Prof. Chen Jinsong from ISAT, the landcover of the sites remained generally stable despite the continuous anthropogenic disturbance due to robust reservation policies. However, wetlands located in the insular area are subject to more severe inundation impacts. As the shall be an inevitable trend, the survival of insular wetlands with low elevation will become more challenging in the future.

Study reveals polarization dynamics of coastal wetlands in Northeast Italy from 1984 to 2016
Fig. 2.  Low-elevation insular coastal wetland in the Venetian lagoon. Credit: WANG Jin

More information: Jin Wang et al, Monitoring the coastal wetlands dynamics in Northeast Italy from 1984 to 2016, Ecological Indicators (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.ecolind.2021.107906

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Study: Polarization dynamics of coastal wetlands in Northeast Italy from 1984 to 2016 (2021, August 4) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-polarization-dynamics-coastal-wetlands-northeast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The Amur River Basin lost 22% of its wetlands from 1980 to 2016
56 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)