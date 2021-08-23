August 23, 2021

Hubble views a galaxy in a 'furnace'

by Claire Andreoli, European Space Agency (ESA)

Hubble views a galaxy in a 'furnace'
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team

This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax. The image was taken with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, which is often referred to as Hubble's workhorse camera thanks to its reliability and versatility. It was installed in 2009 when astronauts last visited Hubble, and 12 years later it remains remarkably productive.

NGC 1385's home—the Fornax constellation—is not named after an animal or an ancient god, as are many of the other constellations. Fornax is simply the Latin word for a furnace.

The constellation was named Fornax by Nicolas-Louis de Lacaille, a French astronomer born in 1713. Lacaille named 14 of the 88 constellations we still recognize today. He seems to have had a penchant for naming constellations after , including Atlia (the air pump), Norma (the ruler, or set square), and Telescopium (the telescope).

Explore further

Image: Hubble captures a captivating spiral
Provided by European Space Agency (ESA)
Citation: Hubble views a galaxy in a 'furnace' (2021, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-hubble-views-galaxy-furnace.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
205 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dark matter gravity is 'right', or our understanding of gravity is wrong?

6 hours ago

Orbital distance increase during the white dwarf phase of the Sun

14 hours ago

Definition of Stellar Parallax from Alonso and Finn Volume 1

Aug 22, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Aug 21, 2021

Black holes and relation to creation

Aug 21, 2021

Bigger ears, or louder noises?

Aug 21, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments